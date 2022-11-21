FAA: Construction Can Start on New O'Hare Terminals

Construction can begin on new passenger terminals at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport following the completion of an environmental review, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met Monday at the airport with local, state and other federal officials and stressed the economic importance of Chicago's transportation infrastructure.

“Now, as we prepare to break ground on O’Hare’s newest terminal, Chicago and this entire region will be positioned to grow and create good-paying jobs through the benefits of first-rate infrastructure, beginning with the construction project itself," Buttigieg said.

More than $73 million is available to O’Hare through President Joe Biden's infrastructure law, the FAA said.

Another $20 million will go to Midway International Airport in Chicago.

The completed environmental review concludes that proposed construction projects and changes to air traffic procedures will not significantly affect any environmental resources, including noise, air quality, water resources, and historic sites, according to the FAA which operates three air traffic control towers at O’Hare and manages more than 700,000 annual arrivals and departures on eight runways at the airport.

A $6 billion modernization project was completed in September 2021 at O'Hare. That work included extending existing runways and building four new ones to cut down on delays.