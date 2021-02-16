Ezike, Chicago Doctors Join NBC 5 Panel to Answer Your COVID Vaccine Questions

A panel of top Illinois doctors, medical specialists and insurance and pharmacy experts have joined NBC 5's "Vaccinated State" panel to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine live this Thursday.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, and Dr. Candice Robinson, medical director of the Chicago Department of Public Health, are among eight experts who will answer questions on NBC 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. See the full list of experts below.

Want to ask a question? We'll take your questions starting at noon on Thursday. Then starting at 6 p.m. that day, watch the panel on NBC 5.

Vaccinated State: Your Questions Answered -- Experts

Dr. Ngozi Ezike

Director, Illinois Department of Public Health

Dr. Candice Robinson

Medical Director, Chicago Department of Public Health

Dr. Bishop Horace Smith

Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church

Attending physician specializing in pediatric hematology/oncology, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Derek J. Robinson, MD, MBA, FACEP, CHCQM

VP and Chief Medical Officer, Blue Cross Blue Shield

Dr. Marina Del Rios

Emergency Medicine Specialist, University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital

Dr. Emily Landon

Executive Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, University of Chicago Medicine

Dr. Richard Novak

Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases, UI Health

Rick Gates

VP of Pharmacy and Healthcare, Walgreens