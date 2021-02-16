Ezike, Chicago Doctors Join NBC 5 Panel to Answer Your COVID Vaccine Questions

A panel of top Illinois doctors, medical specialists and insurance and pharmacy experts have joined NBC 5's "Vaccinated State" panel to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine live this Thursday.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, and Dr. Candice Robinson, medical director of the Chicago Department of Public Health, are among eight experts who will answer questions on NBC 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. See the full list of experts below.
Want to ask a question? Bookmark this link. We'll take your questions in the below form starting at noon on Thursday. Then starting at 6 p.m. that day, watch the panel on NBC 5 and right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.
Vaccinated State: Your Questions Answered -- Experts
Dr. Ngozi Ezike
Director, Illinois Department of Public Health
Dr. Candice Robinson
Medical Director, Chicago Department of Public Health
Dr. Bishop Horace Smith
Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church
Attending physician specializing in pediatric hematology/oncology, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
Derek J. Robinson, MD, MBA, FACEP, CHCQM
VP and Chief Medical Officer, Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Marina Del Rios
Emergency Medicine Specialist, University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital
Dr. Emily Landon
Executive Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, University of Chicago Medicine
Dr. Richard Novak
Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases, UI Health
Rick Gates
VP of Pharmacy and Healthcare, Walgreens