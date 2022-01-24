Extreme Wind Chills and Coldest Temperatures of Season Headed to Chicago Area

The snow has ended in many spots, but Chicagoans won't get a break from the winter weather just yet.

Arctic-like temperatures are expected to move into the region in a matter of hours. The lowest temperatures of the season will likely occur Tuesday night, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno.

Wind chill readings are poised to hit -15 to -25 degrees below zero with values of -30 degrees possible in some communities.

The brutal cold will initially arrive Monday night, causing wind chills to fall below zero across the entire Chicago area. Communities west of Chicago will see wind chills as low as -15 to -20 degrees by early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will slightly improve during the daytime hours before possible wind chills of -25 to -30 degrees set in. High temperatures will be in the low to mid teens during the day, forecasters said.

And if the bitter blast wasn't enough, windy conditions will provide yet another challenge.

The frigid cold won't leave right away as highs are forecast to run in the low to mid teens Wednesday.

After the cold comes another chance for snow.

Snow is possible during the daytime and evening hours Thursday, but temperatures will warm up ever so slightly. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees, forecasters said.