Evanston House From ‘Sixteen Candles' Listed on Market for $1.65 Million

The house served as the set for the John Hughes film in which Samantha Baker's parents forget her 16th birthday

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Emily DeStefano

An Evanston home that set the stage for the 1984 film "Sixteen Candles" hit the market last week for $1.65 million.

The John Hughes film — which Molly Ringwald starred in as Samantha Baker — featured multiple scenes shot inside and outside of the house.

According to the listing, an offer on the house has been accepted already.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the brick residence distributes 5,000 square feet across its three stories.

Emily DeStefano

Since being built in 1931, the house has undergone complete renovations. A new slate of windows, roof, kitchen appliances and jacuzzi were tagged onto the building recently, according to the listing.

Emily DeStefano

The house also boasts a finished basement with space for recreation, fitness, laundry and additional storage.

On the exterior, the residence is adorned by a landscaped fence, stone fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Emily DeStefano

