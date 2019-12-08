Escaped Grundy County Inmate Captured: Police

Sheriff's deputies in southwest suburban Grundy County captured an inmate Sunday who escaped custody Saturday at the county jail, officials said.

Andrew Viles, 34, escaped during meal delivery at the facility around 4:34 p.m., according to a news release posted by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

"Mr. Viles had been in the custody of the Grundy County Jail since June 1, 2019 pending a Class 2 Burglary Charge ($15,000 Cash Bond)," Grundy County Sherriff's Office statement read. "In addition to the pending burglary charges, Viles has an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Violation Warrant/Hold for burglary."

Viles was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket with light colored blue jeans, officals posted on Facebook.

No other details were immediately known.