3 Pedestrians, Driver Injured in West Loop Crash

Video from the scene appeared to show multiple vehicles crashed, one of which was on the sidewalk

Three pedestrians were injured after an SUV hit them at a "high speed" Friday afternoon in Chicago's West Loop, fire officials confirmed.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. near Randolph and Halsted streets.

According to police, the driver of a black Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Halsted when he tried to make a green light, swerved out- of control and struck three pedestrians who were crossing the street.

Video from the scene appeared to show multiple vehicles crashed, one of which was on the sidewalk. At least two people were on the ground, one on a sidewalk and another in the road.

One victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition while another victim sustained serious injuries, fire officials said. Two others were hospitalized in good condition.

One motorist was clipped, but refused medical treatment, officials said.

Halsted Street was closed in both directions between State Street and Central Avenue due to the accident.

Check back for more on this developing story.

