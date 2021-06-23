Elton John Farewell Tour Rescheduled For Chicago in 2022

The Elton John farewell tour has been rescheduled to arrive in Chicago twice in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused concert dates to be pushed back.

Singer-songwriter Elton John will be at the United Center Feb. 4 and 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, as well as at Soldier Field on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., the artist announced.

"The shows I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John said in a video posted to social media Wednesday.

It is with great excitement that I announce the final dates for my award-winning Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe.



The performances were originally scheduled for last weekend, June 19 and 20, at the same venue prior to being moved.

John has several other stops in the Midwest in 2022, including Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 8, 9 and July 18; Des Moines, Iowa on March 22; St. Louis, Missouri on March 30; Indianapolis, Indiana on April 1; Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 2; and Grand Rapids, Michigan on April 5.

Tickets for the United Center Friday and Saturday dates range in price between about $150 to nearly $3,000. The Soldier Field Friday performance does not yet have tickets on sale.