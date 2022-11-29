Teacher at Elgin Daycare Center Charged, Accused of Sexual Abuse of Children: Police

A 57-year-old man who was employed as a teacher at an Elgin daycare center is facing six felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in connection to the abuse of two children younger than 13 years old over the course of nearly 14 years, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

Frank R. Walaitis, of the 200 block of West Main Street in Carpentersville, faces charges following an investigation conducted by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center and the Elgin Police Department.

According to the Kane County State's Attorney's office, Walaitis allegedly abused two children who were under the age of 13 between December 2008 and July 2022 while working at The Learning Tree, Elgin West.

Officials said Walaitis was the victims' teacher and held a position of authority, trust and supervision over the children at the daycare center.

Walaitis' bail was set for $200,000, with 10 percent, or $20,000, to apply for bond. He currently remains in custody at the Kane County Jail and is set for a court appearance on Dec. 8.

According to law enforcement officials, the case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the abuse is encouraged to contact the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at 630-444-3184.

The Learning Center, the local headquarters for The Learning Tree, declined NBC 5's request for comment.

There are three other Learning Tree locations in the suburbs, with a second Elgin location in addition to daycare centers in Algonquin and Huntley.