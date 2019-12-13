Elevator Tech Slips, Falls 15 Down Shaft at Streeterville Hotel

An elevator technician slipped and fell many feet down an elevator shaft Friday morning, seriously injuring himself at a Streetville hotel.

He was performing maintenance at the Double Tree Hilton at 300 Ohio St. when he slipped, according to a Eric Thieling, general manager of the hotel.

Chicago police said the 42-year-old man fell about 15 feet and broke his foot.

Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, according to fire department spokesman Larry Merritt. Police later said he was listed in good condition.

The man worked for Anderson Elevator Company, Thieling said. A representative of the company declined to comment.

Police said city inspector was called to the building.