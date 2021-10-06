ed debevics

Ed Debevic's Opens New Retro Diner in Streeterville: Report

Chicago's iconic 50s-themed diner Ed Debevic's has opened a new location in the city's Streeterville neighborhood after the original River North spot was demolished, according to reporting from Eater.

Located at 159 E. Ohio St., the retro diner is bringing back its snarky wait staff, dancing and classic dishes, such as the chili, meatloaf standwich and motown dog.

Ed Debevic's will also feature modern fare in the new spot like avocado toast and an impossible burger.

The diner will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home to Midwest-native actors like David Schwimmer and Mark Ruffalo, Ed Debevic's was founded in 1984 at 640 N. Wells St. before adding locations across the U.S. The diner is now owned by Bravo Restaurants.

