Eastbound Lanes of Reagan Tollway Blocked Near Lisle Due to Crash

All eastbound lanes of the Reagan Memorial Tollway are currently blocked in suburban Lisle because of a crash Tuesday, officials say.

According to Total Traffic, the crash occurred just before Route 53 in Lisle on Tuesday afternoon, blocking all five eastbound lanes of the roadway.

I-88 Eastbound - CRASH - at IL-53 - MP 130.0 - 5 lanes blocked of 5 — Tollway Trip 88 (@I_88_Tollway) January 31, 2023

Traffic is backed up for miles because of the crash, according to officials, with the incident causing traffic snarls approaching the Veterans Memorial Tollway.

No immediate updates on the crash were immediately available, and we will update this story with additional details as they come in.