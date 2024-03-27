Dunkin' Spiked beverages officially arrive in Chicago area

After months of anticipation, Dunkin's "Spiked" beverages have officially arrived in grocery stores around the Chicago area, adding a touch of alcohol to some of their most recognized beverages.

Dunkin's new line of "Spiked" beverages includes both iced teas and iced coffees, marking the brand's first endeavor into the space of alcoholic beverages.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Dunkin's spiked iced tea will include four different flavors: Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Dragonfruit, Half & Half and Slightly Sweet. The beverages have 5% alcohol by volume and comes in a mix pack, with Slightly Sweet also available in its own six-pack.

A 24-ounce single-serve can is also available Slightly Sweet and Strawberry Dragonfruit.

As for the spiked iced coffee, those beverages will feature a 6% ABV with four flavors available, including Original, Mocha, Caramel and Vanilla. The lineup is also available in a mix pack, with the Original flavor also available in a four-pack of 12-ounce cans with plans to launch a 24-ounce single-serve can.

According to a press release, the products can be found at Kroger, Jewel-Osco, Binny's and Meijer.