Driver dies after crashing into utility pole, home in suburban Palatine

A woman died in suburban Palatine on Monday afternoon after her vehicle crashed into a utility pole and a home, according to authorities.

At around 2:54 p.m., officers with the Palatine Police Department were called to the area of South Quentin Road and West Hillside Street regarding a crash, police said. The female driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Palatine Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The woman who died had yet to be identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office late Monday. The Major Case Assistance Team's Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit was requested to investigate the crash in conjunction with Palatine police.