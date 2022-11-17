Driver Dies After Amtrak Train Strikes Vehicle in Wisconsin

A person is dead after his car was struck by an Amtrak train in southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday evening.

According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, the crash occurred at the intersection of Brookfield and River in Brookfield on Thursday night.

Police say the train was traveling westbound when it collided with a car.

“The vehicle was trying to navigate its way across the road over the tracks and through the gates,” Brookfield Police Cpt. Chris Garcia told WTMJ.

Amtrak officials say the Empire Builder Train 7 and 27, which departed Chicago on Thursday evening, was stopped for nearly four hours after the collision.

Officials told WTMJ that the Seattle-bound train had 183 passengers on board, with no reported injuries.