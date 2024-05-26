Driver dies, 3 others injured after multi-vehicle crash in Woodlawn

A frightening series of crashes led to the death of a 44-year-old woman and to three others being injured in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to police, the initial crash occurred when an SUV and a sedan crashed on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night.

The drivers of both vehicles were en route to the Chicago Police Department’s 3rd District headquarters to file a report when both were struck by a Chevy SUV, according to authorities.

A 44-year-old woman who was driving the Chevy SUV was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Another passenger in the SUV, a 43-year-old woman, was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The driver of the sedan involved in the initial crash and the second crash was listed in fair condition at an area hospital, while the man driving the SUV involved in the first crash was listed in serious condition after the second collision.

No further information was immediately available, and an investigation into both crashes remains underway.