Driver Bolts From Traffic Stop, Crashes Into Metra Train

Officers arrested the man, who was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for minor injuries

A driver was arrested with a weapon Friday after he crashed into a Metra Electric train during a police chase on the Far South Side.

The driver bolted from cops at 1:45 p.m. when they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

He made it one block away before he drove around a closed train crossing at 121st Street and crashed into a passing train, police said.

Officers arrested the man, who was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for minor injuries.

One weapon was recovered, police said.

No charges have been filed.

