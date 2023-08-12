Irving Park

Driver arrested after boy, 5, struck in Irving Park hit-and-run

A driver was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after striking a 5-year-old boy in a hit-and-run, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Monticello. According to police, a 29-year-old man traveling northbound on Monticello struck a 5-year-old boy, who was crossing the street using the crosswalk. After striking the boy, the driver's vehicle hit multiple parked vehicles, police said. He fled the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later in the 4600 block of North Monticello.

The young boy sustained abrasions to his arms and knees and was taken to a Chicago children's hospital.

Charges were pending Saturday afternoon.

