Dramatic Video Shows CPD Officers Rescuing Man From Lake Michigan

Dramatic video released Sunday shows the moment that first responders pulled a man from the frigid waters of Lake Michigan.

The footage, released by the Chicago Police Department, shows the moment a pair of CPD SWAT officers rescued a man who had fallen into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 16, 2020

The man was pulled from the lake, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The footage released by CPD shows the man being rescued from the lake, and shows the immediate aftermath, during which first responders covered the man in blankets and ultimately drove him from the scene.

The officers who pulled the man from the lake are expected to speak to media later in the week.