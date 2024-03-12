The Chicago Pride Parade for 2024 is beginning to take shape as organizers on Tuesday announced the parade's date, theme and more.

The 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade will be held Sunday, June 30, PRIDEChicago announced in a release. The theme of this year's parade is "Pride is Power," organizers said. The theme is meant to highlight the "fundamental role the Chicago Pride Parade has played in creating visibility and advocating for effective change for the city and region’s LGBTQ+ community for five decades," the release added.

“We have so much to celebrate in the 55 years since the Stonewall uprisings in New York City, leading to the fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States,” parade coordinator Tim Frye said in the release. “It’s still very important to remember that there is much more remaining in our fight for equality.”

The parade is scheduled to step off at 12 p.m. in the city's Uptown neighborhood, traveling through Lakeview and wrapping up in Lincoln Park, the release said. According to organizers, more than one million people are expected to line the route.

Last year, hundreds of thousands lined up for the parade route, despite rainy weather.

More information about the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade can be found here.