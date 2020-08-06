DePaul University Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A DePaul University student who was recently on campus has tested positive for coronavirus, the school announced in a letter to students Wednesday.

The letter noted the student was at Centennial Hall as recently as Wednesday and the hall will "receive a thorough cleaning and disinfection."

The university said anyone identified as having prolonged contact with the student has been notified.

"Those who had brief, casual contact with an infected individual are not considered at great risk," the university's letter read. "As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately."

In June, the school announced plans for a limited return to campus in the fall, but on Friday, the university questioned those plans.

"Since then, the environment has changed," the school said in an alert to students. "A concerning increase in the rates of COVID-19 locally is leading the university to reevaluate our return to campus planning and to take a second look at the number of courses that will occur on campus."

A decision is expected to be announced by Aug. 12.

"We understand the amount of uncertainty you continue to weather and your desire for a clear plan of action," the noticed read. "We realize your own plans are dependent on the constantly evolving public health crisis. Please know we do not make decisions of this magnitude lightly and want to reach our conclusion with the very latest information available."

The latest case comes as Chicago reports a gradual increase in cases, with a daily average of 277 cases reported as of Wednesday. Health officials in the city and across the state have reported a trend of younger populations seeing a bulk of the rising positive results.

“The largest increases in cases are occurring among young people, especially between the ages of 20 and 29,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

