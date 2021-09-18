DePaul Student Stabbed in Armed Robbery Outside North Side Bar: Police

A DePaul University student was stabbed early Saturday morning during an armed robbery after leaving a bar on Chicago's North Side, according to police.

In the 900 block of West Webster at approximately 2:10 a.m., police said a 19-year-old man said he was in a tavern when he first saw two individuals, both of whom followed and approached him after he left the establishment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said the two struck the 19-year-old in the face and demanded his property. The man attempted to fight back and the second man stabbed him in the left buttock with an unknown cutting instrument.

The two took his personal property and left, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, according to officials.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Three detectives were investigating.