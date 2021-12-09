Delivery Vehicle Stolen by Armed Carjacker in Lake View

Chicago police say that a delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint while on his route Thursday afternoon in the city’s Lake View neighborhood.

According to authorities, the driver was delivering packages in the 3700 block of North Marshfield Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday when he was approached by an unknown assailant.

The man then pulled out a weapon and demanded the driver’s property and his vehicle, then fled the scene in the delivery van.

Officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle a block away on North Marshfield, but the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

Police say that no injuries were reported in the incident, and Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the crime.