Delivery Drivers Robbed in Englewood: Police

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of robberies reported in October and November in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident a delivery driver was approached by two males who threatened them with a gun and demanded the food they were delivering and their cash, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 11:20 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 5600 block of South Winchester Street and about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 5800 block of South Paulina Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.