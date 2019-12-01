Coroner Rules Death of Man Found in NW Indiana Lake a Homicide

The death of a 34-year-old man found in a northwest Indiana lake on Sunday morning has been classified as a homicide by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

According to a press release issued Sunday, the coroner's office say that 34-year-old Erik Lozano of East Chicago, Indiana was stabbed multiple times before his body was dumped into Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station.

Authorities were called to Grand Boulevard Lake just before noon Sunday after a resident reported seeing a body floating on the surface of the water.

Responding officers found Lozano's body just below the water's surface, and fire officials were able to retrieve the body Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner revealed that Lozano had been stabbed multiple times, and his death was ruled a homicide in a press release Sunday evening.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation into Lozano's death continues.