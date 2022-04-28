Indiana Toll Road

Backups Expected After Deadly Crash on Indiana Toll Road Near Gary Closes Some WB Lanes for Hours

An early morning deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road has caused delays and backups after Westbound lanes were closed for nearly two hours, Indiana State Police said.

At around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, a woman going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road collided with another car. Westbound lanes at Cline Ave. near Gary towards Hammond were shut down around 4 a.m., as emergency crews worked to divert traffic.

At 6:48 a.m, the Westbound lanes had reopened.

The wrong way driver, a female in her 30s has been confirmed dead. The other motorist, a male in his 60s, has been seriously injured.

The incident occurred at mile marker 5 in the Westbound lanes.

While the lanes are back open, backups and delays may remain.

