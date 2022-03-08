Data: Average Gas Prices in Illinois, and How They Compare to the National Average

As gas prices continue to surge across the United States, hitting record highs amid continued fighting between Russia and Ukraine, prices in Illinois are continuing to outpace the national average, according to the latest data from AAA.

According to the organization, the average gas price in the state of Illinois as of Tuesday is $4.43 per gallon. That is well-ahead of the national average, with a gallon of gas costing Americans $4.17 as of Tuesday, shattering a record-high previously set in July 2008, per the New York Times.

Here is the latest data on how the price of gas has soared in recent weeks:

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas jumped by 3% in just the last 24 hours, and has climbed by 14.5% in the last seven days.

The price of gas, which was at an average of $3.62 per gallon in Illinois on Feb. 8, has climbed by more than 22% since then.

GasBuddy reports that sanctions levied against Russia because of their war with Ukraine have caused the price of exported crude oil to surge, leading to increases of more than 40 cents per gallon for a gallon of gasoline.

Gas prices are expected to continue to climb as the sanctions remain in place, but another driving force will be the switch to summer-blends of fuel. That switch, along with approaching summer holidays like Memorial Day, will likely cause gas prices to continue to increase, meaning that this summer could see record-high fuel prices for most Americans.