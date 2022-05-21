Cubs' Willson Contreras (Hamstring) Exits Vs. D-Backs

Cubs' Contreras (hamstring) exits vs. D-Backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras exited Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks game at Wrigley Field with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs said.

Contreras signaled to the Cubs dugout in the bottom of the third inning, in the middle of Seiya Suzuki's plate appearance. David Ross and a trainer came out to check on him, and Contreras soon left the field.

Contreras had just hit a single and stolen second base moments prior to exiting. He was in the lineup as the Cubs' designated hitter.

Rafael Ortega pinch ran for Contreras, scoring on a Suzuki double.

More to come.