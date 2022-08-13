Cubs' Franmil Reyes Hits First Home Run Since Released by Cleveland

Sudden Impact: Franmil Reyes hits first HR for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

He’s only played three games since the Cubs claimed him off waivers, but Franmil Reyes already is making an impact.

On Saturday night in Cincinnati it was 361 feet of impact the opposite way for his first home run as a Cub, on a 2-1 slider, just inside the right-field foul pole in the top of the fourth for a go-ahead home run against hard-throwing Reds rookie Graham Ashcraft in the Cubs' 7-2 victory.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He added a single in the fifth, finishing 2-for-4 in the game, making him 5-for-12 in his first three games as a Cub.

Reyes, who hit at least 30 home runs in each of the last full big-league seasons, was waived by Cleveland last week after hitting just .213 with nine homers and a .603 OPS in 70 games this year and earning a minor-league demotion.

All-Star Ian Happ, who drove in a third run for the Cubs with a fifth-inning single, added a three-run homer in the seventh. Willson Contreras also homered in the win, the Cubs' sixth in their last eight games.

Franmil Reyes hammers his first home run in a #Cubs uniform! pic.twitter.com/NiizxtmCA1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 13, 2022

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.