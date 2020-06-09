CTA Yellow Line Train Derails After Tree Falls on Tracks, Authorities Say

Trains on the CTA Yellow Line have been stopped after a derailment near the Oakton stop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the agency, train service was suspended after the derailment, which occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Evanston police, all passengers have been evacuated from the train and no injuries have been reported.

Street closures will also remain in effect near the derailment, as Asbury will be closed between Brummel and Mulford due to the incident, according to Evanston authorities.

Passengers who use the Yellow Line are encouraged to use the 97 Skokie bus as an alternative. Shuttle buses will also run between the Howard stop and Dempster-Skokie.