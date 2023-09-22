CTA halts Brown Line, Purple Line Express trains due to police activity

The Chicago Transit Authority has temporarily suspended service on the Brown Line and Purple Line Express due to a police investigation, according to an alert from the transit agency.

According to the CTA, service between Armitage and Clark/Lake was suspended at around 4 p.m. Shuttle buses were available to provide connecting service between the two stops. Service on the Purple Line Express was also suspended at the Sedgewick stop due to police activity.

The CTA said it was working to restore service as quickly as possible and encouraged commuters to allow for extra travel time.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.