Chicago Fire Department

Crews Battle Extra-Alarm Fire at Pullman Factory

Chicago firefighters battle blaze in Pullman neighborhood on August 30
Chicago Fire Department

An extra-alarm fire caused a roof collapse Sunday at a factory in Pullman on the South Side.

The blaze was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 103rd Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A hazardous materials response was ordered because it was unclear what was inside the factory.

The incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire and the roof of the building fell in, officials said.

Local

Chicago gun violence 9 mins ago

Chicago Gun Violence: 9 Dead, at Least 28 Wounded in Shootings Across City

Chicago Forecast 3 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Sunday

The fire was under control shortly after 2:30 a.m., the fire department said. No injuries were reported, and crews remained at the scene putting out hot spots.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire Departmentpullman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us