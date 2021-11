Aurora police say a crash resulting in "serious injuries" on I-88 has caused westbound lanes to shut down.

According to authorities, the Illinois State Police responded to a crash at on I-88 near mile marker 122, just east of Eola Road.

Police said at around 7 p.m. that the roadway is closed to westbound traffic at Route 59 and is expected to remain shut down for at least two hours.

No further information has been provided at this time.