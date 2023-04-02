chicago news

CPS Teacher Charged With Stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot

By NBC 5 Staff and The Associated Press

A Chicago Public Schools teacher is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Garrett McLinn, 36, was arrested on two felony counts of stalking and five misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Chicago police said.

According to court documents, McLinn showed up at Lightfoot's home on at least four to five separate occasions between March 29 and 30, where he questioned the need for the number of officers assigned to her protective detail and kept returning to the immediate area - despite being asked to leave.

McLinn continued to "angrily make his concerns known to the CPD personnel on scene, thereby placing Mayor Lightfoot in apprehension of receiving emotional duress," the court complaint added.

