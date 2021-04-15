CPS, CTU Reach Tentative Deal to Return to in-Person High School Classes Monday

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union leadership have reached a tentative agreement to return to in-person instruction for high schoolers starting Monday, April 19.

The tentative agreement will be voted on by the CTU’s House of Delegates as part of the union’s review process, according to CPS.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

“In-person learning will resume for high school students for the first time in more than a year, and for the first time since March 2020 students in all grade levels at CPS have access to in-person learning,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said in a statement.

“It is a critical milestone for our families and it’s a tremendous step forward for the academic and social-emotional well-being of our students,” the said.

In-person learning for high schoolers has been paused since the coronavirus pandemic sent students home for remote learning in March 2020.