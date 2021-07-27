Calumet City

CPD Officers Involved in Calumet City Shooting, Authorities Say

Chicago police officers assigned to a task force were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in suburban Calumet City.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of South Sibley Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The officers involved in the shooting were assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police, but officials did not say if anyone else was wounded.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be conducting a use of force investigation.

Police have not released any additional information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

