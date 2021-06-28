East Garfield Park

CPD: 3 Individuals, Including Teen Boy, Shot on City's West Side Monday

Chicago police say three individuals, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting Monday on the city’s West Side.

According to authorities, the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of South Springfield at approximately 7:44 p.m. when multiple individuals walked up and began firing.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in both legs, and was transported to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized, according to authorities. A 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and his condition had been stabilized at a nearby hospital.

A female victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the left calf, and declined medical attention on the scene.

No suspects are currently in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

