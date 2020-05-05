Costco Limits How Much Meat Customers Can Purchase

Costco is temporarily limiting fresh meat purchases to a total of three items per member, the company announced Monday.

"Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need," the company said in a statement.

Fresh meat purchases are currently limited to beef, pork and poultry products.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday called meatpacking plants — along with nursing homes — “the most dangerous places there are right now."

CDC researchers cited risks including difficulties with physical distancing and hygiene, and crowded living and transportation conditions. They suggested enhanced disinfection and that workers get regular screening for the virus, more space from co-workers and training materials in their native languages. Many meatpacking employees are immigrants; a CDC report on the Smithfield outbreak found that employees there spoke about 40 different languages.

As of Monday, Costco announced most U.S. locations and gas stations will return to regular operating hours

Changes in Costco Guidelines Still in Place