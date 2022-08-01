Cooper Roberts, Young Boy Left Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Released from PICU, Family Says

An 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Highland Park was released from the pediatric intensive care unit at Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital on Monday, his family said in a press release.

According to the family, Cooper Roberts was released from Comer on Monday, nearly one month after he was shot multiple times during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Roberts was able to visit his dog George for the first time since the shooting on Monday, with photos showing him cuddling with the dog in an emotional reunion.

The family says that Roberts, who was left paralyzed by the shooting, will be transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, where he will begin a lengthy rehabilitation process.

“The family continues to feel all the prayers being sent their way, and are grateful for, and humbled by, the outpouring of support as they begin to process what will be needed for Cooper when he is eventually able to return home,” the family said in a statement.

According to the family, a series of assessments will be conducted this week to determine the next steps in his recovery, allowing Roberts to “reach his maximum potential moving forward.”

More than $1.7 million has been raised for Roberts’ recovery via a GoFundMe page, according to the family.

Roberts was shot in the abdomen, with the bullet severing his spinal cord. His twin brother Luke was injured by shrapnel, and his mother was shot in the leg during the mass shooting that left seven people dead and dozens more injured.