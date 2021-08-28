Cooler Temps, Relief on the Horizon For Chicago Area Next Week

There could be some relief in the forecast for the upcoming week after hot and humid temperatures have swept through the Chicago area.

Though both Saturday and Sunday will bring heat and humidity with temperatures in the low 90s, a cold front is expected to drop temperatures into the 70s next week.

To kick off the work week, temperatures will likely be in the mid-80s and cooler along the lakefront on Monday with a chance for some isolated showers from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Tuesday will likely look similar with showers south of Chicago and temperature highs cooling to the low 80s and upper 70s. Area temperatures will likely remain in the upper 70s and sunny on Wednesday.

With Thursday and Friday expected to remain dry and mostly sunny, temperature highs will likely be in the low 80s before dropping slightly next weekend.

According to current forecast models, next weekend is expected to bring cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.