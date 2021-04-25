cook county vaccine

Cook County to Permit Walk-Ins at Mass Vaccination Sites Starting Monday

Walk-ins will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Starting Monday, residents hoping to receive the COVID vaccine in suburban Cook County will no longer have to book an appointment ahead of time.

The following mass vaccination sites will offer walk-ins beginning Monday: Des Plaines, Forest Park, South Suburban College in South Holland and Triton College in River Grove, according to Cook County health officials. The vaccination facilities in Matteson and Tinley Park began accepting walk-ins Wednesday.

Walk-ins will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to health officials. While individuals can register at each site, appointments can still be made online or by calling 833-308-1988.

All of the sites except the Tinley Park location are offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only approved vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.

On Friday, the city of Chicago announced it will permit walk-in COVID vaccinations as availability allows.

With vaccine eligibility expanded citywide to include residents age 16 and 17, Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady encouraged people to bring family members to walk-up and be vaccinated.

“Let’s make this a family affair. Bring your parents, guardians, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and neighbors,” Arwady said earlier in the week. "The only way we can stop this pandemic and get back to the things we love is for all Chicagoans to step up and get vaccinated.”

