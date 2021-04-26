Cook County to Accept Walk-Ins at Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Starting Monday

Starting Monday, suburban Cook County's mass COVID vaccination sites will begin accepting walk-ins.

The following mass vaccination sites will offer walk-ins:

Tinley Park, 18451 Convention Center Drive (Moderna, age 18+)

Matteson, 4647 Promenade Way (Pfizer, age 16+)

River Grove- Triton College, 2000 5 th Avenue (Pfizer, age 16+)

Avenue (Pfizer, age 16+) South Holland- South Suburban College, 15800 State Street (Pfizer, age 16+)

Des Plaines, 1155 E Oakton Street (Pfizer, age 16+)

Forest Park, 7630 West Roosevelt Road (Pfizer, age 16+)

Walk-ins will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to health officials. While individuals can now register at each site, appointments can still be made online or by calling 833-308-1988.

Matteson and Tinley Park began accepting walk-ins for vaccination last week. On Friday, the city of Chicago announced it will permit walk-in COVID vaccinations as availability allows.

With vaccine eligibility expanded citywide to include residents age 16 and 17, Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady encouraged people to bring family members to walk-up and be vaccinated.

“Let’s make this a family affair. Bring your parents, guardians, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and neighbors,” Arwady said earlier in the week. "The only way we can stop this pandemic and get back to the things we love is for all Chicagoans to step up and get vaccinated.”