Cook County

Cook County Sheriff's Official Steps Down Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

Getty Images

A top official with the Cook County Sheriff's Office has resigned following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, a spokesman with the Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The law enforcement official in question is Patrick Dwyer, who served as executive officer with the Sheriff's Office.

Local

Chicago Police Department 3 hours ago

Armed Robberies Reported in Englewood: Chicago Police

Quincy 4 hours ago

Hundreds Rally in Support of College Student Allegedly Attacked at Quincy Bar

After becoming aware of complaints Dwyer "initiated inappropriate and unsolicited sexual comments toward a colleague in 2013," the Office of Professional Review conducted an investigation and concluded Dwyer violated policy, according to the department spokesman.

He added the Sheriff's Office "was in the process of terminating Dwyer's employment," but he resigned before the process could be completed.

"The Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for harassment of any kind in the workplace, and will vigorously pursue disciplinary action against all employees who violate department policy," the spokesman added.

This article tagged under:

Cook CountyCook County Sheriffpatrick dwyersexual harassment investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us