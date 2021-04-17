Cook County Sheriff's Official Steps Down Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

A top official with the Cook County Sheriff's Office has resigned following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, a spokesman with the Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday.

The law enforcement official in question is Patrick Dwyer, who served as executive officer with the Sheriff's Office.

After becoming aware of complaints Dwyer "initiated inappropriate and unsolicited sexual comments toward a colleague in 2013," the Office of Professional Review conducted an investigation and concluded Dwyer violated policy, according to the department spokesman.

He added the Sheriff's Office "was in the process of terminating Dwyer's employment," but he resigned before the process could be completed.

"The Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for harassment of any kind in the workplace, and will vigorously pursue disciplinary action against all employees who violate department policy," the spokesman added.