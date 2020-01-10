cold-related deaths

Cook County Reports 18th Cold-Related Death of The Season

The first confirmed cold-related death of the season was reported Nov. 1 in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

A 59-year-old man who died last month in Logan Square on the Northwest Side is Cook County’s 18th cold-related death of the season, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Officers found the man unresponsive about 9:50 p.m. Dec. 26 in an alley in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined the man, who remains unidentified, died as a result of ethanol and drug toxicity with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Seventeen other people in Cook County have died of cold-related causes this season, the first confirmed case happening Nov. 1 in Avondale.

Last season, 60 people died of cold-related causes in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.

