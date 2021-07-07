Cook County Faces Historic Need For Food Assistance

While many are ready to put the coronavirus pandemic behind them, the need for food assistance continues to grow.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository says requests for food across Cook County are up more than 120%. This is the greatest time of need in the organizations 42-year history, according to spokesman Greg Trotter.

"Summers are always a time of great concern because children are not in school," said Trotter. "So, they don’t have access to free and reduced lunches."

Trotter expects the pandemic to have long-term effects on lower income communities as well.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository recently launched a free summer meals program where families can text the word "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 to find the closest distribution site.

The need for donors and volunteers will also be needed for the foreseeable future. Trotter says monetary donations are especially important.

Watch the video above to get an inside look at how the Greater Chicago Food Depository gets food to those in need.