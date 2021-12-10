cook county covid vaccine

Cook County COVID Vaccine Booster Clinics Set for Sunday Amid Rising Metrics

The one-day clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and no appointment, identification or insurance information will be required

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

In response to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Cook County Health and the state of Illinois are opening one-day mass vaccination booster clinics Sunday at three locations.

The clinics, in Arlington Heights, Blue Island and North Riverside, will all offer the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer boosters, as well as first and second doses to those who are eligible.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

As the holiday season approaches and more people gather indoors, health officials are urging both vaccinations and booster shots, especially since Illinois has reported its first case of the omicron variant.

"Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single best thing a person can to do protect their health and the health of those around them," Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County board president, said in a news release.

All adults over 18-years-old are not only eligible for a booster shot, but are also strongly recommended to get one by the CDC as well as state and local health officials. Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines can get a booster shot 6 months after their second dose.

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations 5 hours ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 49,668 New Cases, 266 Deaths, 509K Vaccinations Since Friday

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Omicron Detected in Florida and Texas as It Takes Root in 25 U.S. States

coronavirus illinois 9 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Disaster Proclamation in One County, COVID Health Care Bill Pulled

For Johnson & Johnson recipients, eligibility opens 2 months after receiving the single-dose vaccine.

On Thursday, several million 16- and 17-year-olds were given the green light to get the Pfizer booster shot as the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization.

Teenagers in the aforementioned age group will be able to receive their boosters at Sunday's one-day clinic in Cook County, if their second dose was given at least 6 months earlier.

While adults can mix-and-match their initial doses and booster, 16- and 17-year-olds are only eligible for the Pfizer booster shot.

The one-day clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serve any Illinois resident - no appointment, insurance or identification required.

The clinic locations are listed below:

  • Arlington Heights - 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Suite 300
  • Blue Island - 12757 S. Western Ave.
  • North Riverside - 1800 S. Harlem Ave., Suite A

This article tagged under:

cook county covid vaccineCook Countycook county covid booster
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us