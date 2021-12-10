Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Disaster Proclamation in One County, COVID Health Care Bill Pulled

One Illinois county has issued a disaster proclamation as coronavirus metrics rise in the area.

Plus, an Illinois lawmaker who proposed a bill that would require unvaccinated resident to pay for their medical expenses should they test positive for coronavirus has decided to pull the proposal.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Winnebago County Officials Issue Disaster Proclamation Amid Surging COVID Cases, Hospitalizations

Officials in Winnebago County have issued a disaster proclamation amid increasing numbers of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the area.

In a press release, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli has declared a local disaster for a period of seven days, retroactive to Wednesday.

According to the release, the declaration will lend additional support to the Winnebago County Health Department, as well as emergency management agencies for the county and for the city of Rockford.

The proclamation also opens up funding from both state and federal sources to combat the rising number of cases and hospitalizations.

Illinois Rep. Pulls Bill Requiring Unvaccinated Residents to Pay For COVID Care, Says He Received Threats

An Illinois Democratic lawmaker who recently introduced legislation that would require individuals who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to pay for their own medical expenses, including hospital bills, if they contract the virus has pulled the legislation, citing "unintended" division and threats he received as reasons behind the decision.

State Rep. Jonathon Carroll had filed HB 4259 on Monday in Springfield. The legislation would impact those residents who choose not to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and would require them to cover medical costs associated with contracting the virus, even if they have health insurance.

In a statement to NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern, Carroll says that he has decided not to pursue the legislation.

COVID Booster Shots and the Omicron Variant: What We Know So Far

Booster shot eligibility is expanding as the omicron COVID variant spreads in the U.S.

But with some breakthrough cases already being reported, which booster shot is best for you and what do we know about their effectiveness against the new variant?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer protection against COVID, though many questions remain unanswered with the variant.

Here's a breakdown of what we know so far about the booster shots.

Despite Possible Breakthrough COVID Cases, Concern for Serious Illness From Omicron Remains Low, Says Chicago’s Top Doc

Dr. Allison Arwady said on Thursday that while the omicron COVID-19 variant could lead to breakthrough COVID cases, the concern for a serious illness for vaccinated people with a booster shot is "quite low" based on early data.

CDC, FDA Expand Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech -- if it’s been six months since their last shot. The CDC soon followed by also expanding its Pfizer/BioNTech booster recommendation for the same ages.

COVID by the Numbers: All 102 Illinois Counties Experiencing ‘High Transmission' Rates of Coronavirus

All 102 counties in the state of Illinois are currently experiencing “high transmission” levels of COVID-19, while many are also experiencing dramatic growth in other metrics designed to illustrate how rapidly the virus is spreading.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a county to have a “high transmission” rate of COVID if 100 or more residents per 100,000 individuals have contracted the virus in a given week.

Currently, all 102 of Illinois’ counties have hit that threshold, according to the latest data from IDPH and the CDC, and no state is currently lower than 208 cases per 100,000 residents.

Which Vaccine is Best for You? What to Know as Omicron Spreads, Boosters Increase

From effectiveness against the omicron variant to booster shots and more, how do the COVID vaccines compare to each other and which is best for you?

There are various reasons why someone might choose a particular vaccine, but according to medical experts, the most important thing is getting vaccinated and getting a booster dose.

"The big difference is not which vaccine, it's vaccinated or not vaccinated," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live Tuesday. "So I hope if there are people who've been waiting, but are now worried with omicron, you know, now definitely is the time."

Still, it's a question many ask as they prepare for their vaccination.

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer protection against COVID.

Here's a breakdown of what we know so far about each vaccine.