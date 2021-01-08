Construction Accident Causes Internet Outage in Several Western Suburbs

Several west suburban communities were dealing with an internet outage Friday evening after an aerial crane fell on a ComEd power line, according to officials in the village of Westmont.

Comcast/Xfinity services were affected in communities including Elmhurst, Hillside, Oak Brook, Westchester and Westmont.

A post on the village of Oak Brook's Facebook page stated a major fiber optic trunk cable was severed during an accident at Harger Road and Salt Creek in the afternoon hours.

Crews were on scene of the outage and assessing the damage as of 7:50 p.m.

An estimate on when service would resume was not available. However, Oak Brook officials noted the fiber cable was "severely damaged," adding an extended outage was possible.