Clear the Shelters: This Pit Bull Mix is Ready to Add Sparkle Into Any Home

This 2-year-old pit bull mix isn’t called Queeny by coincidence. Queeny is an absolutely adorable show-stopping queen.

She is currently making a pitstop at the South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights but is ready to move on and into her castle.

Queeny is best for a household without other animals or young children.

“She absolutely adores people but would like to be the queen of her household!” the shelter said.

Queeny has been at the shelter off and on since April of 2020 and is still looking for her perfect fit.

They are a participating Clear the Shelters location, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find homes for animals in need.

Clear the Shelter begins Aug. 23 and continues through Sept. 19.

To find out how you can adopt Queeny or other pets you can call (708) 755-7387 or email office@southsuburbanhumane.org.