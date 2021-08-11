Clear the Shelters: How to Know If You're Ready to Adopt a Pet

Welcoming a furry friend to your home can sometimes be led by emotion, but there are a lot of factors to consider before making that next step.

Whether you adopt a dog, a cat, or other loving animals, first ask yourself - can I afford it?

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a pet owner spends annually on average $1,471 on small dogs, $2,008 on large dogs and $1,174 on cats.

Apart from the initial adoption fee, pets need basic necessities such as food, collars and leashes. Vet visits and frequent grooming are additional costs to account for.

Also, consider what pet and breed is best for you and your family. Some pets can be less maintenance and others require more activity. The height and weight of a pet also is something to be aware of before welcoming them into your home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There are many younger pets, but typically more adults can be found at shelters. People looking to adopt should also consider if a puppy or an adult is better for them.

Puppies are very cute but do require more patience and training. On the other hand, older dogs adapt quicker and need a loving home just as much as a puppy.

If you’re not sure that you are ready to adopt, consider fostering first.