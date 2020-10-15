Election 2020

City Plans ‘Public Safety Workshop' With Authorities Ahead of Election Day

The workshop will include "scenario-based exercises" surrounding events that could take place during early voting or on Nov. 3, according to a release

Chicago authorities are set to take part in a "public safety workshop" Thursday afternoon to "plan for possible events that may take place before, on, and after" Election Day, officials said.

The police department, Office of Emergency Management and Communications and other agencies are set to take part in the event in "preparation for the 2020 election."

The workshop will include "scenario-based exercises" surrounding events that could take place during early voting or on Nov. 3, according to a release.

Details on what events the city is preparing for remained unclear.

Chicago police have conducted multiple "public safety drills" in recent months.

The drills were part of the city's new "all-hands-on-deck" strategy using multiple departments and agencies "to engineer security measures in order to mitigate risk to neighborhood business corridors throughout the city in the event of a public safety emergency," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

